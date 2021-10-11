StockMarketWire.com - Mining company AfriTin Mining said drill results from its Uis mine in Namibia showed the extension of the V1/V2 pegmatite at depth, further validating planned expansions of the phase 1 pilot processing plant.
Drill results for the final five drill holes that intersected the V1/V2 pegmatite demonstrated continuity of mineralisation at depth, with the highest combined metal content intersection from drill hole V1V2022, containing 0.17% tin, 61ppm tantalum and 1.33% lithium oxide.
The drill hole intersections demonstrate 'the continuity of mineralization, a potential upgrade to resources at depth and support the lithium and tantalum by-product initiatives currently underway,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it would initiate another drilling programme aimed at aligning the lithium and tantalum resource confidence intervals with the current confidence interval for tin within the current mineral resource estimate, expected to commence in quarter 4, 2021.
