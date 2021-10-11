StockMarketWire.com - Finance and automation software Aptitude Software said it had acquired MPP Global Solutions, a management and billing technology company, for an enterprise value of £37.1 million.
The acquisition would 'strengthen Aptitude Software's presence in global technology, media, and telecom verticals where businesses are increasingly adopting subscription models,' the company said.
Following the acquisition, the combined group would be providing revenue automation focused solutions to over 75 organisations, representing approximately 46% of the group's annual recurring revenue.
'It is anticipated there will be a number of cross sell opportunities within this combined client base with MPP Global's eSuite clients also potential users of the group's finance transformation products, including the Revenue Management solution & Aptitude Accounting Hub,' it added.
The integration of Aptitude Software and MPP Global was expected to be completed in H2 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
