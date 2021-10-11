StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Red Rock Resources said it was awaiting final assay results following the completion of a drilling programme at the Luanshimba copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The programme was recently completed with 2,469 metres of reverse-circulation drilling, in 29 holes of 60 metres to 100 metres.
The majority of assay results received, but those from later holes including some with significant visible mineralisation were still awaited.
Full interpretation and reporting of grades would be undertaken following receipt of final assay results.
'Further results support the interpretation of a typical Lower Roan assemblage with prominent cobalt accompanied by copper in oxides near surface underlain by sulphide-bearing rocks with indications of vertically zoned copper minerals,' chairman Andrew Bell said.
'It is too soon to speak of a discovery or of economic potential, as we await the full results from the laboratory and will then have to assess both the grades, the volume of data from the relevant strata, and the continuity between holes.'
'However we can already feel encouraged by the many positive indications from this small maiden drill programme. We look forward to giving a full report within the next weeks.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
