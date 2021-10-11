StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Beximco Pharmaceuticals said it had now received the delivery of 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from SII for distribution in Bangladesh.
This was the first delivery since Indian Government controls on vaccine exports began in April.
Eight million doses had now been delivered to Bangladesh.
Under the terms of the original agreement, 30 million doses were to be delivered in total.
'The company is yet to receive a schedule for delivery of the remaining doses and the Company notes that the Indian Government's policy on vaccine export controls remain unclear at this time,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
