StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Trinity Exploration & Production welcomed a pledge by the government of Trinidad and Tobago to stimulate higher levels of activity and investment in its energy sector.
The plans were as set out in the country's 2021 budget statement delivered last week.
'Encouragingly, the statement included a proposal to issue new VAT bonds in the new fiscal year, numerous statements highlighting the need for, and intent to, facilitate further reform of the taxation regime, and the launch of three new bidding rounds designed to stimulate exploration and production activity,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.