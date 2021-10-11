StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Trinity Exploration & Production welcomed a pledge by the government of Trinidad and Tobago to stimulate higher levels of activity and investment in its energy sector.

The plans were as set out in the country's 2021 budget statement delivered last week.

'Encouragingly, the statement included a proposal to issue new VAT bonds in the new fiscal year, numerous statements highlighting the need for, and intent to, facilitate further reform of the taxation regime, and the launch of three new bidding rounds designed to stimulate exploration and production activity,' the company said.


