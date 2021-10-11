StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas stuck to its full-year output guidance as it continued to pump oil and gas from recently acquired assets in Egypt.
Production in the three months through September averaged 2,022 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Annual output was on target to be in line with guidance of 2,100-to- 2,300 boepd, United said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.