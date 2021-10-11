StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil & Gas said drilling had commenced on the Winters-2 well in Polk County, Texas.

The well was now drilled to 1,445 feet with surface casing cemented, with an intention was to drill to target depth in the next week.

'Casing has been purchased in preparation to complete the well,' Mosman said.'Any production flow rates will be announced when they are available.'


