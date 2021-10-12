DE
13/10/2021 07:00 CPI
EU
13/10/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
13/10/2021 11:00 OECD unemployment Rrate
JP
13/10/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
UK
13/10/2021 07:00 trade data
13/10/2021 07:00 index of production
13/10/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimate
13/10/2021 07:00 index of services
US
13/10/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
13/10/2021 13:30 CPI
13/10/2021 19:00 FOMC meeting minutes and economic forecast
13/10/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
