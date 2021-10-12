StockMarketWire.com - Home builder Vistry said chief executive Greg Fitzgerald is willing to continue in the role beyond 2022.
The company had said in January 2020, when it acquired Linden Homes, that Fitzgerald had indicated that he would serve as CEO until the end of 2022.
'The board of Vistry Group is pleased to confirm that Greg Fitzgerald has indicated his willingness to continue as chief executive officer beyond the end of 2022,' the company said in a brief statement.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
