Gambling company Entain reported 'strong' third quarter performance as net gaming revenue was boosted by ongoing online growth.

For the period from 1 July to 30 September 2021, net gaming revenue increased 4% year-on-year.

Retail net gaming revenue was +1% at constant currency, with UK volumes recovering 'toward pre-Covid-19 levels, and activity steadily rebuilding in Europe,' the company said.

For fiscal 2021, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was expected to be in line with previous guidance of £850 million to £900 million.

'The uplift from strong Q3 trading performance offset by the previously announced impact of the licensing process in the Netherlands,' the company said.




