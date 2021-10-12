StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Entain reported 'strong' third quarter performance as net gaming revenue was boosted by ongoing online growth.
For the period from 1 July to 30 September 2021, net gaming revenue increased 4% year-on-year.
Retail net gaming revenue was +1% at constant currency, with UK volumes recovering 'toward pre-Covid-19 levels, and activity steadily rebuilding in Europe,' the company said.
For fiscal 2021, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was expected to be in line with previous guidance of £850 million to £900 million.
'The uplift from strong Q3 trading performance offset by the previously announced impact of the licensing process in the Netherlands,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.