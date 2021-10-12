StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline EasyJet upgraded its guidance on performance following 'stronger' performance on intra-European and UK domestic routes.
For the year ended 30 September 2021, headline pre-tax loss was expected to be between £1,135 million and £1,175 million, compared with consensus of £1,175 million.
Capacity was now expected to be up to 70% of 2019 levels in Q1.
'While intra-European demand led the recovery over the summer, the recent UK Government announcement to remove and relax restrictions and testing has created positive booking momentum into Q1,' the company said.
'In response, the airline has added 100,000 seats for Q1, with particularly strong demand for winter sun destinations,' it added.
Net debt was reduced to about £0.9 billion from £2.0 billion at Q3.
Looking ahead, the company said it expects capacity to continue to grow throughout fiscal 2022.
'EasyJet sees positive momentum carried into FY22 with H1 bookings double those of the same time last year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.