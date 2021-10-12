StockMarketWire.com - Specialist roofing company Marley said it had decided to postpone a planned £75 million initial public offering in London, citing market volatility.
Marley said it had received 'considerable institutional investor interest'.
Still, it said the board and shareholders have decided that proceeding with an IPO 'in this period of market volatility' was not in the best interests of the group and its stakeholders.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
