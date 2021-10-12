StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics group Maestrano posted a full-year loss after rising sales were offset be steeper expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the year through June amounted to £1.22 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.97 million. Revenue rose 94% to £1.69 million.
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June were £1.54 million.
'We are confident of continuing our current growth trend in the 2022 financial year, acquiring new customers for Cordel and providing greater levels of service to our existing customer base,' chief executive Nick Smith said.
'The market is becoming increasingly receptive to our Cordel solutions and their ability to help rail operators minimise accidents and delays while significantly reducing costs and emissions.'
'In addition, we are developing our distribution network to drive increased Nextcore unit sales. We look forward to delivering further growth in value for our shareholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.