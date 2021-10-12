StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust said the value of its portfolio had risen in the September quarter.
The company's direct property portfolio was independently valued at €201.1 million, reflecting a like-for-like increase quater-on-quarter of 1.1%, or €2.2 million.
The figure excluded the impact of two recently announced acquisitions in Nantes and St Cloud.
In addition, the company has a 50% interest in a joint venture in Seville, which continued to be recognised at nil interest.
The valuation increase was driven, in part by an improved yield re-rating at a Hamburg office investment, delivering a valuation increase of €1.2 million, or 5.5%.
About 95% of rent due for the quarter ended 30 September had been collected, marking an increase on the March (92%) and June (94%) quarters.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
