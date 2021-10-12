StockMarketWire.com - Fund management group Liontrust Asset Management reported a rise in assets under management and advice followed improved net inflows.

For the six months ended 30 September 2021, assets under management and advice, AuMA, were £35.7 billion as at 30 September 2021, an increase of 15% over the half year.

Net inflows were £1.1 billion in the three months months ended 30 September 2021, up from £777 million last year.

AuMA as at 8 October 2021 were £35.3 billion.

'Clients demanding a more sustainable outcome from their investments continue to drive strong flows into our Sustainable Future funds,' the company said.










