StockMarketWire.com - Princess Private Equity's investment manager Partners Group said it was expanding the shareholder base of Foncia, a European residential property management group.
Incoming shareholder TA Associates, a private equity firm, had agreed to acquire a 25% stake in Foncia.
Partners Group would continue to hold a majority stake in the company on behalf of its clients.
The transaction valued Princess' stake in Foncia at about €48.9 million.
Princess would retain an exposure of about €48.0 million following closing of the transaction, compared to a carrying value of €52.4 million at 31 August.
