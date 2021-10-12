StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care business EKF Diagnostics said it had completed the acquisition of ADL Health.

As part of the deal, the application for the admission of 8,937,337 shares to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange had been made, the company said.

Admission was expected to take place on 14 October 2021.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com