StockMarketWire.com - Fire safety product group Zenova said it had launched a wildfire product following a number of successful tests.
The company said the product has had been embraced by the University of Exeter's wildFIRE Lab, which conducts research on fire behaviour and fire effects on ecosystems.
In standard laboratory-controlled conditions, the product prevented ignition and flaming of dry grass fuels that were treated with it,' Zenova said.
'Moreover, despite exposures to temperatures of around 750 degrees celsius, no heat was emitted from the dry-grass fuel and smouldering was prevented,' it added.
