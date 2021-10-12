StockMarketWire.com - Payments company PCI-PAL said it had expanded its partner system with an integration to Amazon Connect, Amazon's omnichannel cloud contact centre solution.
Amazon customers could now access PCI-Pal services across its global cloud platform from anywhere in the world via their existing AWS Marketplace agreements.
'PCI Pal is the first global vendor in the secure payments space to achieve this, further illustrating its class leading cloud technology, as well as its commitment to a partner-led sales approach,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
