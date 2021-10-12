StockMarketWire.com - Gold mining company Galantas Gold said its drill program at the Omagh project in Northern Ireland had intersected high-grade gold.
The company reported two high-grade intersections: 17.7 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold (Au), 50.9 g/t silver (Ag) and 4.6% lead (Pb) over 2.5 metres; including 30.5 g/t Au, 60.8 g/t Ag and 4.4% Pb over 0.8 metres.
The second intersection included 10.8 g/t Au, 23.6 g/t Ag and 3.3% Pb over 1.5 metres.
'[The] Drill results are expected to support the mine plan as the Company moves into a new phase of underground mining and accelerated development,' the company said.
