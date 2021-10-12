StockMarketWire.com - Resources group Tharisa said it boosted annual platinum group metal and chrome concentrate production in line with its guidance and forecast another rise in output for the current financial year.
Platinum group metal (PGM) production for the year through September rose 11% year-on-year to 157,000 ounces.
Chrome concentrate production rose 12% to around 1.51 million tonnes.
Tharisa guided for PGM output in the 2022 financial year of 165,000 to 175,000 and chorme concentrate output of and 1.75 million to 1.85 million tonnes.
'Covid-19 remains a risk to the company and guidance is premised on the current level of economic activity being maintained,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
