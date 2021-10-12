StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications services company Calnex Solutions upgraded its guidance on annual profit as 'strong' first-half performance performance was expected to continue through the second half of the year.
'As a result of the strong performance the board anticipates that for the full year will be materially ahead of previous expectations,' the company said.
Factors driving the strong performance included a 'sustained positive response to the launch of the enhanced Paragon-Neo, Calnex's Lab Sync Platform which is being adopted both by existing customers and new customers looking to deliver products addressing the new O-RAN standards,' the company said.
'The new version of Sentinel has also seen strong uptake from hyperscale enterprise customers who are investing in their datacentre operations,' it added.
Customer spending patterns in all regions, other than in China, had seen a return to pre-COVID levels.
Calnex expects to announce results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 on 23 November 2021.
