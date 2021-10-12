StockMarketWire.com - Payments group Mode Global said it launched a payments and Bitcoin rewards solution with online retailer THG, also known as the Hut Group.

The solution had originally been scheduled for roll-out over the course of the year starting from the end of the 2021 third quarter.

'Mode's integration into THG has been heavily accelerated and Mode can now be found on all 30-plus THG brands at checkout, months ahead of schedule,' the company said.


