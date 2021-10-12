StockMarketWire.com - Entertainment and events company Live Company said it had signed a new contract with Easy Park for Bricklive Animal Paradise.

This was the first time that the group had worked with Easy Park, who plan to show the models in both Chicago and Houston, Texas.

'The tour will be run by Easy Park's real estate group , a well-established retail, office and mixed use property and parking group, and will run from late October 2021 to April 2022,' the company said.






