StockMarketWire.com - Lung cancer diagnostic solutions company LungLife AI submitted its application for a proprietary laboratory analysis code to the American Medical Association.

'The code is the mechanism by which clinical laboratories can more specifically identify their tests when billing Medicare and commercial insurers,' the company said.

Reimbursement in the US is comprised of three components: code, price, and coverage.

'If LungLife's application for a PLA code is granted, the code will be priced for Medicare by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in 2022,' it added.






