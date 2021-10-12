StockMarketWire.com - The UK unemployed rate was steady at 4.5% for the three months between July and September, while wages continued to recover substantially.

Average weekly earnings for the period jumped 7.2%, according to the Office for National Statistics, above expectations of a 6.9% rise.

The claimant count fell by 51.1k, which was below expectations of a drop of 60.5k.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com