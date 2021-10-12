StockMarketWire.com - Data processing solutions company Ethernity Networks said it had won a $400,000 contract with a global wireless manufacturer based in Europe to supply its system-on-chip with support for carrier ethernet switching, wireless bonding and IPSec security.

The ENET 4840, a customised version of the device that is used within the UEP-20 universal edge platform product design, would also be supplied to the OEM for manufacturing.

The initial committed order within the contract was worth approximately $400,000, with the majority of the revenue accruing in 2022 and with additional orders anticipated.




