StockMarketWire.com - Property investor PRS REIT said its annual profit more than doubled on the back of surging rental income.
Pre-tax profit for the year through June jumped to £44.1 million, up from £16.4 million, as revenue rose to £26.6 million, up from £12.9 million.
PRS REIT kept its annual dividend unchanged at 4p per share.
In the first quarter of the new financial year, a further 307 homes were added, taking the portfolio to 4,291 completed homes.
Rental demand remained 'strong', the company said, with 98% of 4,291 homes occupied at 30 September and a further 52 homes reserved for qualified applicants with rental deposits paid.
PRS REIT said it remained on track to reach its 5,000th home in the middle of calendar 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.