Aircraft leasing company Avation said it had delivered an ATR 72-500 aircraft to the Australian airline Hevilift.

This aircraft, a former Virgin Australia aircraft, was retrieved by the company following the administration of Virgin Australia.

'This is the third Avation aircraft being leased by Hevilift as previously announced on 16 August 2021.' the company said.




