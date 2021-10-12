StockMarketWire.com - Aircraft leasing company Avation said it had delivered an ATR 72-500 aircraft to the Australian airline Hevilift.
This aircraft, a former Virgin Australia aircraft, was retrieved by the company following the administration of Virgin Australia.
'This is the third Avation aircraft being leased by Hevilift as previously announced on 16 August 2021.' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.