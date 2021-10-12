StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty investor Tiger Royalties and Investments said its portfolio valued had slipped in the third quarter.
The company's net portfolio value at 30 September was 0.23p per share, down from 0.30p at the end of June.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
