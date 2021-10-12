StockMarketWire.com - Data and polling group YouGov delayed the release of its annual results citing 'unforeseen circumstances arising late in the audit process' but said it expected to report a 25% rise in operating profit.
YouGov said it now expected to release its results for the year through July on 19 October.
'As the audit is at an advanced stage, the group is today providing a detailed full-year trading update,' it said.
Operating profit was seen rising to £19.0 million, up from £15.2 million, on the back of an 11% rise in revenue to £169.0 million.
Underlying operating profit was expected to rise 17% to £25.5 million amid an 80 basis-point rise in underlying operating margin to 15.1%.
YouGov said it had made an 'encouraging start' to the new financial year, with a healthy sales pipeline and continued strong momentum.
'Trading in the current year has started in line with the board's expectations,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.