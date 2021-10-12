StockMarketWire.com - Data and polling group YouGov delayed the release of its annual results citing 'unforeseen circumstances arising late in the audit process' but said it expected to report a 25% rise in operating profit.

YouGov said it now expected to release its results for the year through July on 19 October.

'As the audit is at an advanced stage, the group is today providing a detailed full-year trading update,' it said.

Operating profit was seen rising to £19.0 million, up from £15.2 million, on the back of an 11% rise in revenue to £169.0 million.

Underlying operating profit was expected to rise 17% to £25.5 million amid an 80 basis-point rise in underlying operating margin to 15.1%.

YouGov said it had made an 'encouraging start' to the new financial year, with a healthy sales pipeline and continued strong momentum.

'Trading in the current year has started in line with the board's expectations,' it said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com