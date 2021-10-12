StockMarketWire.com - LG Electronics reported a fall in income even as sales rose in third quarter of the year.
In the third quarter of 2021, operating income amounted to KRW 540.7 billion, down from 1073.8 billion in 2020, while sales rose 22% to KRW 18,784.5 billion.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
