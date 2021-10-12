StockMarketWire.com - Frenkel Topping will be presenting at the Shares and AJ Bell investor evening webinar on 20 October.

Investors will hear from the company and have a chance to ask questions.

Register to join the webinar for free at: https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-investor-webinar-201021

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com