CA
14/10/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
CH
14/10/2021 07:30 PPI
CN
14/10/2021 04:00 CPI
14/10/2021 04:00 PPI
DE
14/10/2021 09:00 Ifo joint economic forecast
ES
14/10/2021 08:00 CPI
FR
14/10/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
14/10/2021 11:00 CPI
JP
14/10/2021 05:30 industrial production
UK
14/10/2021 09:30 Bank of England quarterly Bank Liabilities Survey
US
14/10/2021 13:30 jobless claims
14/10/2021 13:30 PPI
14/10/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
14/10/2021 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com