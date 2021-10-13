StockMarketWire.com -

DE

13/10/2021 07:00 CPI


EU

13/10/2021 10:00 industrial production


FR

13/10/2021 11:00 OECD unemployment Rrate


JP

13/10/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery


UK

13/10/2021 07:00 trade data
13/10/2021 07:00 index of production
13/10/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimate
13/10/2021 07:00 index of services


US

13/10/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
13/10/2021 13:30 CPI
13/10/2021 19:00 FOMC meeting minutes and economic forecast
13/10/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

