StockMarketWire.com - Banking group NatWest said it had set a target of providing £100 billion of climate and sustainable funding and financing by the end of 2025.
'Our ambition is to be a leading bank in the UK and Ireland helping to address climate change by setting ourselves the challenge to at least halve the climate impact of our financing activity by 2030,' the bank said.
It added it also was aiming to reach net zero by 2050 and make our own operations 'climate positive' by 2025.
In 2019, NatWest had announced a target for £20 billion of funding and financing for climate and sustainable finance between 2020 and 2022 which it brought forward from 2022 to 2021.
NatWest said it had exceeded its target six months early with the delivery of £21.5 billion.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
