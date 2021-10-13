StockMarketWire.com - Asset management company Man Group reported record funds under management for the September quarter, underpinned by 'strong' net inflows.

For three months through 30 September 2021, funds under management rose 3% to $139.5 billion year-on-year, driven by net inflows of $5.3 billion and positive investment performance of $0.4 billion.

'Looking forward, we see positive momentum continuing into the fourth quarter, with a high level of client engagement on a number of larger institutional mandates across our systematic long-only and multi-manager strategies,' the company said.





Story provided by StockMarketWire.com