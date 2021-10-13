StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security company Darktrace upgraded its outlook on annual revenue after reporting 'strong' first quarter performance.
Year-over-year revenue growth was expected to be between 37% and 39%, up from 35% to 37% previously, with 47% to 48% of annual revenue being recognised in the first half of the financial year.
The upgrade forecast was driven by a lesser than expected impact from recent foreign exchange headwinds.
For its first quarter of FY 2022 ended 30th September 2021, revenue jumped 50.8% to $93.1 million year-on-year as its customer base grew to 5,975, up 42.7% year-on-year.
Annualised recurring revenue was up 63.8% to $24.1 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.