StockMarketWire.com - Footwear retailer Shoe Zone said it expected to swing to a full-year profit following a recovery in sales.
Pre-tax profit for the year to 2 October would be no less than £6.5 million, the company said in a trading update, compared to the £14.6 million recorded a year-on-year.
Revenue had fallen to £119.1 million, down from £122.6 million, indicating the company had reined in expenses.
Shoe Zone was sales were hit in the first half due to forced store closures. All stores were open and fully trading as at the end of April.
'Shoe Zone has traded positively during the period the UK was not subject to Government mandated lockdowns and particularly over our key back to school period,' the company said.
'This positive trading, alongside the significant cost reduction action taken in 2020 and the government support schemes Shoe Zone has utilised, has enabled the business to move quickly back into profitability.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.