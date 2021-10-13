StockMarketWire.com - Footwear retailer Shoe Zone said it expected to swing to a full-year profit following a recovery in sales.

Pre-tax profit for the year to 2 October would be no less than £6.5 million, the company said in a trading update, compared to the £14.6 million recorded a year-on-year.

Revenue had fallen to £119.1 million, down from £122.6 million, indicating the company had reined in expenses.

Shoe Zone was sales were hit in the first half due to forced store closures. All stores were open and fully trading as at the end of April.

'Shoe Zone has traded positively during the period the UK was not subject to Government mandated lockdowns and particularly over our key back to school period,' the company said.

'This positive trading, alongside the significant cost reduction action taken in 2020 and the government support schemes Shoe Zone has utilised, has enabled the business to move quickly back into profitability.'

