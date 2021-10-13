StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Countryside Properties said its financial controller Tom Wright would assume the role of interim chief financial officer.
On 29 June, the company announced that CFO Mike Scott had resigned in order to take up the role of CFO at Barratt Developments.
The group's preliminary financial results for the year ended 30 September 2021 will now be announced at 07.00 GMT on 30 November 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
