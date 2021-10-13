StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Versarien said chairman James Stewart would retire at the end of 2021.
He would be replaced by Diane Savory, who had worked at fashion retailer Superdry for 22 years and recently was chairman of GFirst LEP, Gloucestershire.
