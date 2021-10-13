StockMarketWire.com - Interior design and furnishings group Sanderson Design swung to a first-half profit after sales bounced back as lockdowns eased.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through July amounted to £4.9 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £0.9 million.
Revenue jumped 48% to £57.5 million, up from £38.8 million year-on-year, and also was higher than the £55.9 million posted in the same period in 2019.
Sanderson Design reinstated its interim dividend at 0.75p per share.
'Since the half year, manufacturing sales and licensing income remained robust and offset a slight softening in brand sales,' chairman Dianne Thompson said.
'Our key Autumn selling weeks in October and November have just started and we remain confident of meeting the board's expectations for the full year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
