StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer THG, also known as The Hut Group, said it new of no notifiable reason for a fall in its share price.
The company had on Tuesday held a capital markets event at which no material new information was disclosed.
'Since its IPO in September 2020, THG has consistently delivered ahead of its targets set at the time of IPO,' it said.
It added that it had recently reported a strong first-half performance across all divisions, with group up 45% to £958.8 million.
THG said it had a 'very strong' liquidity position as it enters its peak trading season, with available cash as at 30 September of £700.0 million across long-dated 3-5 year facilities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
