StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Barratt Developments said it had continued to see strength in customer demand amid rising home prices.
For 1 July to 10 October 2021, home completion fell to 3,699 from 4,032 last year, which benefited from the 'significant increase in home completions after the disruption created by the initial national lockdown,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the completion profile in fiscal 2022, was expected to revert to the more seasonal pattern with around 45% of the company's full year completion guidance anticipated in the first half of FY22.
The total forward sales including JVs as at 10 October 2021 totalled 15,393 homes at a value of £3,936.6m, up from 15,135 homes at a value of £3,647.6m last year, and up from 12,963 homes at a value of £3,070.2m in 13 October 2019.
The private average selling price was £344,300, up from £331,400 on 13 October 2019, reflecting 'underlying house price inflation, diluted by a modest decrease in the proportion of larger family homes and a lower ASP with respect to London reservations through mix changes,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.