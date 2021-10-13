StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group Parity said it had been selected as preferred supplier for contract resources to a large government agency where data and analytics formed a critical part of the mandate.
The award, made by the customer following a decision to refine its supply chai, materially expands Parity's relationship with the customer, the company said.
It added that it recognised Parity's strength in delivering recruitment solutions for highly skilled IT and data resources.
The incremental business was estimated to be worth in the region of £0.25 million of net fee income annually, Parity said.
