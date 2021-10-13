StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty investor Trident Royalties welcomed positive developments concerning two royalties held over gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Trident said it had confirmed a significant increase in the size of the tenure included in the royalty zone at Warrawoona.

It also notes a recent announcement by Novo Resources pertaining to positive drill results from its Talga Talga gold project.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com