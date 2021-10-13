StockMarketWire.com - Business information and consultancy firm Centaur Media said it expected full-year revenues to exceed £37 million, a 15% year-on-year increase and at the top end of market expectations.
Margins in H2 2021 continued to improve, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, margin for FY 2021 expected to be approximately 15%.
Xeim, the business unit serving the marketing sector, was expected to report a year-on-year underlying revenue increase of at least 17% with
The Lawyer, meanwhile, was expected to report an underlying revenue increase of at least 7%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.