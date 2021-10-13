StockMarketWire.com - Business information and consultancy firm Centaur Media said it expected full-year revenues to exceed £37 million, a 15% year-on-year increase and at the top end of market expectations.

Margins in H2 2021 continued to improve, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, margin for FY 2021 expected to be approximately 15%.

Xeim, the business unit serving the marketing sector, was expected to report a year-on-year underlying revenue increase of at least 17% with

The Lawyer, meanwhile, was expected to report an underlying revenue increase of at least 7%.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com