StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials group Brickability forecast first-half adjusted core earnings to more than double following an ongoing recovery in the housbuilding sector.
The company currently 'anticipates reporting adjusted EBITDA for the six months to 30 September 2021 of at least £17m, which compares to £8m in the prior corresponding period,' Brickability.
For the six-month period to 30 September 2021, revenue was expected to be about £223 million, an increase of nearly 300% compared to H1 2020.
Adjusting for the impact of acquisitions, revenue on a like-for-like basis represented an increase of about 54% compared to the prior year and an increase of nearly 31% compared to H1 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.