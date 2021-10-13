StockMarketWire.com - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway reported that orders increased by 25% in the third quarter of the year and said it was 'well-positioned' for the autumn and winter, its traditional growth season.

For third quarter of the year, orders rose by 25% to 266 million compared with the same period of 2020 and gross transaction value, or GRV, amounted to €6.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up 23%.

Looking ahead, the company reiterated its guidance for the full year 2021. Order growth, excluding Grubhub, was expected to be above 45% year-on-year; GTV was expected to be in a range of €28 to €30 billion, and adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of minus 1% and minus 1.5% of GTV.


