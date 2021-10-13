StockMarketWire.com - Brazil-focused miner Serabi Gold reported a rise in third-quarter output, putting it on target to meet its full-year production guidance.

Gold output for the three months through September jumped 34% year-on-year to 6,790 ounces.

Year-to-date output was 26,510 ounces, with guidance for the full year at between 33,000 and 36,000 ounces.

Serabi said initial mine development work had commenced at its Coringa rooject, setting it on a path to achieve its mid-term objective of becoming a 100,000 ounce per annum gold producer.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com